Financial Counselors Inc. Has $265,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $162.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

