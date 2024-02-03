Financial Counselors Inc. Has $284,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

