Financial Counselors Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Stock Up 1.4 %

Dover stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

