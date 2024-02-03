Financial Counselors Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $249.90 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.70 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.