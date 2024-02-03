Financial Counselors Inc. Has $590,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

