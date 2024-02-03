Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,146,000 after buying an additional 243,748 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $62.23.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

