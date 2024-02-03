Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Financial worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AROW. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

