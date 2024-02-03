Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.38.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $504.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.04. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $508.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

