Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $279,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after purchasing an additional 251,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,642 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

