Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $472,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

