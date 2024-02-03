Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 12,651 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.