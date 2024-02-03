Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

GD stock opened at $265.20 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

