Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ball by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Ball by 75.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $61.13.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.