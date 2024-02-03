Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,828 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.