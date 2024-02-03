Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $276.78 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $278.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

