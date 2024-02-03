Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,632 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

KHC opened at $37.65 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.