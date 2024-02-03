Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 227 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

