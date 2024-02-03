Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,782 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 60.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
SAN opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
