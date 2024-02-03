Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,782 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 60.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

