Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $91.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.