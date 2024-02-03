Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 186,886 put options on the company. This is an increase of 21% compared to the typical volume of 155,068 put options.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XLF opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 51,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

