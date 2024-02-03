First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

