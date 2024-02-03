First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

