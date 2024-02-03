Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FISV opened at $143.94 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

