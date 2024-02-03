Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $143.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $600,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 16.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 59.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

