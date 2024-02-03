Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fortis by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fortis by 7,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Fortis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.42%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

