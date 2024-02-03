Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 3,146 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

SHLS stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.87.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

