Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 518 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,219 shares of company stock worth $2,851,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $237.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.