Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in agilon health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGL. SVB Leerink lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AGL opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

