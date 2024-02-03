Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,073 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
