Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 956 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $150.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

