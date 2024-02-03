Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,789 M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,789 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,485,000 after acquiring an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 177,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 219.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after buying an additional 481,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHO opened at $125.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

