Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 6,169 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 54.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.
Shares of ADC stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.10%.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
