Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 548.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK opened at $47.69 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $2,220,949. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

