Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $339,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 176,750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.4 %

CM stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

