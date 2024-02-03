Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $312,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,310.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock worth $4,717,198 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Read Our Latest Report on QS

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.