Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $312,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,673,310.17. Insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock worth $4,717,198 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
QuantumScape Price Performance
QuantumScape stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
