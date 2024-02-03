Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $321,000 in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500 in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guess?

Guess? Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.