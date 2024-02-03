Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $325,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 21.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $277,000. abrdn plc increased its position in STERIS by 9.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 197,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 931,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in STERIS by 172.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

Shares of STE opened at $222.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

