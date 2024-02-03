Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $310,000 Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

