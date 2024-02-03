Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teleflex by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFX opened at $245.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.48.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

