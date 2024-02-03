Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 108.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $268.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $269.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

