Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,430 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,072,684,000 after buying an additional 1,157,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

