Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 14,382 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,358,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Alkermes stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

