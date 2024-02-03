Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $310,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $17.26 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

