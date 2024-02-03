Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $320,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.72 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

