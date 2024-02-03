Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $330,000 Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 530.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Griffon by 931.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GFF

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.