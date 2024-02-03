Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,521 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $256.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $259.25.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

