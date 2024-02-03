Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Zumiez worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 279.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Zumiez stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

