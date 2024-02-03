fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at fuboTV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 1,536.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 170,542 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Price Performance

FUBO opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.06. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

