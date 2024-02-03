FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Block, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Block in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Block Stock Up 1.8 %

SQ opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of -144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.53. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Block by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Block by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

