FY2023 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

